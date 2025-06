A 50-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Newry on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Emergency services provided medical treatment at the scene before taking him to hospital.

However, he later died from his injuries.

Detectives initially treated the death as suspicious before commencing a murder investigation.

The woman is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 July.