Sunday 1 May 2022
Woman (40s) airlifted to hospital in critical condition following collision in Longford

The crash occurred at around 10.30am yesterday on the Ballyjamesduff Road in Granard.

A WOMAN IS in a critical condition in hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Granard, Co Longford.

The crash occurred at around 10.30am yesterday on the Ballyjamesduff Road in the townland of Rathcronan in Granard.

The driver of the car, a woman in her early 40s, was removed by air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Two passengers who were travelling with the woman were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his late 20s, was uninjured.

The road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

“Any person who may have observed the collision is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

