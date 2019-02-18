Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas

A WOMAN HAS died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 11pm yesterday.

The incident occurred at Rathangan Road, Allenwood South, Naas.

A 52-year-old woman, the driver and only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out today. The local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.