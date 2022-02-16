Woman in her 40s dies in Sligo crash

A WOMAN IN her 40s has died following a traffic collision in Co Sligo.

The fatal collision occurred on the N15 at Moneygold Grange – approximately 2km outside Grange, on the Donegal side – last night.

At approximately 10.15pm, gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of the collision.

A female pedestrian in her early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The woman’s body remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who were in the Grange area at this time to contact them.

Investigating gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage (including dashcam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.