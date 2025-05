A WOMAN HAS been taken to hospital after she and another woman got into difficulty while swimming off Bray seafront in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after the pair, both in their 30s, encountered trouble in the water near the popular seaside town.

It’s understood that both women were recovered from the water before nightfall.

Gardaí, ambulance crews, and members of the Greystones/Wicklow Coast Guard – including both land and sea units – attended the scene.

One of the women was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin for treatment. Her current condition is not known.