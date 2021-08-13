#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 14 August 2021
Woman (20s) dies after falling from moving bus and struck by passing vehicle

The injured woman was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital where she passed away this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 13 Aug 2021, 11:05 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A WOMAN AGED in her late 20s has died after falling from moving bus and then being struck by passing vehicle in Co Donegal this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision that occurred at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap in Donegal Town at around 3.45pm.

A female passenger on a bus was seriously injured when she fell from the moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle, Gardaí said.

The injured woman was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. She passed away this evening. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, Donegal Town this afternoon and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
