Woman in her late 80s dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a collision in Co Roscommon yesterday evening, while a man in his 30s is in a serious condition.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 5pm yesterday on the N4 at Doon near Boyle in Co Roscommon.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her late 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where his injuries are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has been arranged for this morning and traffic diversions are in place.

GardaĆ­ are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Castlerea Garda Station 094-9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.