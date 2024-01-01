Advertisement
The two-vehicle collision happened near Boyle.
Boyle

Woman in her late 80s dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon

A technical examination of the scene has been arranged for this morning.
31 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a collision in Co Roscommon yesterday evening, while a man in his 30s is in a serious condition.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 5pm yesterday on the N4 at Doon near Boyle in Co Roscommon.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her late 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where his injuries are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has been arranged for this morning and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Castlerea Garda Station 094-9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

