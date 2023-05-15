Woman (50s) killed after being struck by a car in Co Roscommon

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has been killed after being struck by a car in Co Roscommon this morning.

The incident happened on the N5 at Tibohine near Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon at around 10.40am.

The woman, aged in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N5 at Tibohine between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark was closed while forensic collision investigators examined the scene, but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.