Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 15 May 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Shutterstock File photo.
# Ballaghaderreen
Woman (50s) killed after being struck by a car in Co Roscommon
The incident happened on the N5 at Tibohine at around 10.40am.
3.9k
0
55 minutes ago

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has been killed after being struck by a car in Co Roscommon this morning.

The incident happened on the N5 at Tibohine near Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon at around 10.40am.

The woman, aged in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N5 at Tibohine between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark was closed while forensic collision investigators examined the scene, but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     