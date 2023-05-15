Woman (70s) killed after being struck by a lorry in Co Cork

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has been killed after being struck by a lorry in Co Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 3.45pm on Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons have been reported.

Advertisement

The road at Main Street in Charleville is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.