Woman (80s) treated in hospital after cyclist attempts to steal her handbag

AN ELDERLY WOMAN has been treated in hospital after a cyclist attempted to steal her handbag in Cork city.

The incident happened at around 12pm yesterday when the woman, who is in her 80s, was walking on Merchants Quay.

A man, who is described as wearing a grey hoodie, tried to steal the woman’s handbag as he cycled past her.

The woman was knocked to the ground and later required medical treatment in Cork University Hospital. She has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was around the Merchants Quay area at around 12pm on Wednesday to contact them.

They are particularly seeking road users who may have video footage, and have asked witnesses to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000.