The Explainer: What can Ireland do to become a safer place for women?

THE SAFETY OF women in Ireland has made headlines again in recent weeks.

In the wake of a number of incidents, such as the killing of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly, many are asking what more can be done – should we look to education in schools, how the courts operate, or does it require an even more systematic change?

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, we speak to Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland, to explore the topic further.

We examine how difficult it is to compare Ireland to other countries in terms of the actual level of safety, how online abuse has increased recently, the need for more domestic abuse refuges, and how, ultimately, there is no quick fix.

This episode is part of the latest cycle of The Good Information Project, which examined gender equality in Ireland – see more of what was covered here.

If you need help, you can contact Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900, or Men’s Aid on 01 554 3811.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry. A special thank you to Stephen McDermott.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

