Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Police probe London murder where gang killed man with samurai sword and gun

The incident happened last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,484 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509570
Wood Green tube station.
Image: Google Maps
Wood Green tube station.
Wood Green tube station.
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN LONDON have appealed for information following the murder of a man in the Wood Green area of north London last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command said that the men who attacked the 19-year-old victim were armed with an array of weapons including a samurai sword and a gun.

DCI Goodwin said: “This murder took place at a busy time of night in a heavy footfall area. I know that there are people who either witnessed the incident or who can assist with filling in the gaps in the information we already have.

“My team has established that the attackers were armed with at least one firearm, knives and a samurai sword. Some, or possibly all, were riding bikes.

“I know that people may be reluctant or afraid to speak with police, but making a single call could help to remove dangerous, violent individuals from your area and all information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“If you don’t want to call police call the independent charity Crimestoppers – they won’t even ask for your name, but please, if you have information, do make the call.”

Police were called to Vincent Road, Wood Green, at 8.10pm to reports of a group of people fighting. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident.

Two men, believed to be aged 19 and 20, were found injured. They were taken to an east London Hospital,

The 19-year-old injured male had suffered stab wounds. He died in hospital shortly afterwards. 

The 20-year old injured male suffered stab wounds and a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life threatening.

