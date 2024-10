THE WORLD CONKER CHAMPIONSHIP has fully exonerated Men’s champion David Jakins of any wrongdoing in the event’s final.

It had been alleged by defeated finalist, Alistair Johnson-Ferguson, that Jakins had used a steel conker in their final bout.

Following a “robust” investigation, “including video and photographic, testimony and examination of the winning conkers”, the investigative committee found that the title was won “fairly, and that the steel conker was NOT used in play”.

“The video evidence following the men’s final appears to show Mr Jakins putting his hand in his pocket before putting his other hand in a different pocket and drawing out a conker he had prepared earlier to throw to the crowd.

“However, in so doing, the video shows clearly that he was watched by a judge who was looking directly at his hand. As well as two judges, the investigating officer then appears, looking closely at what Mr Jakins is doing, as well as the Chief Umpire.

“It is concluded that it would be near impossible for Mr Jakins to have swapped the conkers unnoticed,” they said.

They also concluded that two of the conkers Jakins used in his won matches showed signs of being played with, “in line with the overall findings”.

“The World Conker Championships therefore congratulates King Conker on his victory after 47 years of play,” they said.

Jakins, 87, dubbed King Conker, has been competing in the competition since 1977. His win in this year’s competition is his first.

As a result of his victory, The Southwick Shuckburgh Arms, a pub in the Northamptonshire village of Southwick where the tournament is held, have produced a beer – a traditional English bitter – in his honour, which they have dubbed ‘King Conker’.

The World Conker Championships have been running since 1965, and has raised over £420,000 pounds for various charities.