No 'zero-risk' options to celebrate Christmas this year, WHO says

THE WORLD HEALTH Organization (WHO) has said that avoiding family gatherings would be “the safest bet” over Christmas, insisting there is no zero-risk option for traditional holiday merry-making during the pandemic.

WHO officials said it was down to governments to weigh up the economic and social benefits of loosening pandemic restrictions over the festive period, while individuals would have to decide whether they might be putting more vulnerable relatives at risk.

Many countries in Europe are battling rising coronavirus caseloads that are pushing health systems to the brink, forcing governments to issue stay-at-home orders and close businesses heading into the crucial Christmas period.

In Ireland, an announcement on an exit plan from Level 5 restrictions will be made on Thursday or Friday this week.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made it clear previously that the country will move back to Level 3 restrictions at the start of next month, with possibly some “modifications” allowing non-essential retail to reopen in time for the Christmas trade.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, said there were no “zero-risk” options this Christmas.

“There’s lower risk or higher risk – but there is a risk,” she told a virtual media briefing today.

“This is incredibly difficult because especially during holidays… we really want to be with family but in some situations, the difficult decision not to have that family gathering is the safest bet.”

She said everyone would have to take that decision for themselves, weighing up whether they could potentially be bringing the virus into the home of more vulnerable individuals with a higher risk of dying from the disease.

Van Kerkhove suggested that connecting virtually might be the way to go.

“Even if you can’t celebrate together this year, you can find ways to celebrate when this is all over,” she said.