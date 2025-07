THE CEO OF social media platform X, Linda Yaccarino, has announced she is stepping down from her position after two years in the post.

Yaccarino has not stated a reason for her departure, but the announcement came in the wake of a scandal over the platform’s AI bot Grok making antisemitic comments and praising Adolf Hitler.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X,” Yaccarino wrote on the platform this afternoon.

“When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” she said.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

The platform has come under criticism after several posts made by its AI chatbot Grok had to be deleted yesterday after it published antisemitic comments and praised Adolf Hitler.

It said, among other comments, that Adolf Hitler was “best suited” to deal with what it called “vile anti-white hate”.

Developers from Musk’s xAI which facilitate Grok said they were aware of the remarks and were working to remove the posts.

Yaccarino became CEO in 2023, replacing Elon Musk who had taken the role when he bought the company.

Musk had polled users through his profile in late 2022 about whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. Of 17.5 million votes, 57% said he should.