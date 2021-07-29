#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Yellow weather warning issued for three southern counties as UK braces for Storm Evert

Storm Evert is set to barrel into the UK bringing “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain”.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 7:42 PM
37 minutes ago 4,609 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509806
A rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Waterford and Wexford. File photo.
Image: PA
A rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Waterford and Wexford. File photo.
A rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Waterford and Wexford. File photo.
Image: PA

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a yellow rain warning for Cork, Waterford and Wexford as Storm Evert passes by Ireland’s south coast.

The meteorological service has warned of heavy or thundery rain with the risk of spot flooding.

The warning was issued earlier today and will be valid until 5am tomorrow. The forecaster also issued two marine warnings.

Storm Evert is set to barrel into the UK bringing “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain”.

Warnings are in place for parts of the south of England and Wales, with warnings of possible damage to infrastructure and travel disruption.

Evert is the first storm to be named in the month of July by the Met Office’s storm naming group, although named summer storms are not unprecedented.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Met Office principal operational meteorologist Dan Suri said, “Storm Evert will bring some high winds, particularly along the northern coast of the South West, but there will be gusty winds more widely in southern areas, which brings the potential for some impacts, especially for those that might be travelling or camping in the weather.

“Storm Evert will move eastwards across southern UK during Friday daytime, clearing into the North Sea during Friday evening.

With reporting from Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie