Yellow weather warning issued for three southern counties as UK braces for Storm Evert

A rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Waterford and Wexford. File photo.

A rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Waterford and Wexford. File photo.

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a yellow rain warning for Cork, Waterford and Wexford as Storm Evert passes by Ireland’s south coast.

The meteorological service has warned of heavy or thundery rain with the risk of spot flooding.

The warning was issued earlier today and will be valid until 5am tomorrow. The forecaster also issued two marine warnings.

Storm Evert is set to barrel into the UK bringing “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain”.

An unseasonably deep, low pressure named #StormEvert by @metoffice will track south of Ireland tonight, with windy conditions offshore.



Heaviest rain & strongest winds in UK. Southern counties in Ireland can also expect a spell of wet & breezy weather this evening & tonight⚠️ pic.twitter.com/u2SAYFt6ny — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 29, 2021

Warnings are in place for parts of the south of England and Wales, with warnings of possible damage to infrastructure and travel disruption.

Evert is the first storm to be named in the month of July by the Met Office’s storm naming group, although named summer storms are not unprecedented.

#StormEvert has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/O75aWu2iLd — Met Office (@metoffice) July 29, 2021

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Met Office principal operational meteorologist Dan Suri said, “Storm Evert will bring some high winds, particularly along the northern coast of the South West, but there will be gusty winds more widely in southern areas, which brings the potential for some impacts, especially for those that might be travelling or camping in the weather.

“Storm Evert will move eastwards across southern UK during Friday daytime, clearing into the North Sea during Friday evening.

With reporting from Press Association.