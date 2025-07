A CHILD HAS died in a hit-and-run in Co Down after he was knocked down while riding a scooter.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a young boy died after the hit-and-run in the Strand area of Portaferry yesterday evening.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and is in PSNI custody.

Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 11pm, it was reported that a red Skoda Fabia and a scooter were involved in the collision. A young boy, who was riding the scooter, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“One man aged 51 years old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in police custody at this time,” Adair said.

The PSNI is investigating the matter and is appealing for any witnesses to contact its Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1788 08/07/25.