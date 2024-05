A YOUNG MAN has been arrested during an investigation into criminal damage caused by fire at a property in Dublin this week.

Gardaí who are investigating the incident, which occurred in Tallaght on Tuesday night, arrested a man aged in his late teens today.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have relevant information to get in contact, including anyone who was in the vicinity of High Street, Tallaght between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday evening and who observed any unusual activity.

Any road users or pedestrians who were travelling in the area at that time and who may have camera footage, such as from a dash cam, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.