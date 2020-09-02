Your evening longread: The story of the original fake news network

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Fake news network

A look at fake news spread in Guatemala in the mid-1950s.

(Narratively, approx 14 mins reading time)

There was, in fact, no real “Liberation Army.” Just a few dozen pissed-off exiles hiding out 6 miles in from the border of Honduras, staging strategic photos for the press, like a bunch of 1950s-era Instagram influencers holding donated rifles. The “invasion” was more smoke than bombs.