Dublin: 13°C Friday 4 September 2020
Your evening longread: The rise of the TikTok 'content house'

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:30 PM
55 minutes ago 5,851 Views 9 Comments
Image: The GOAT House
Image: The GOAT House

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

TikTok house

There’s been a fair bit of chat this week about the opening of a TikTok/social media content house (called the GOAT House) in south Dublin. But those influencers are taking their cues from a trend which started in the USA – here’s more on that.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

In 2014 members of an early collab channel called Our Second Life lived and worked together in what they called the 02L Mansion. The next year, nearly all the top talent on Vine moved into a large apartment complex at 1600 Vine Street. Soon after, YouTuber mansions were popping up all over the city. The Vlog Squad shacked up in Studio City, while Team 10, Jake Paul’s infamous YouTuber collective, rented a giant house in West Hollywood before eventually decamping to a mansion in Calabasas. Another group of YouTubers rented a $12 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills and deemed it the Clout House.

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

Aoife Barry
