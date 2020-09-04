Your evening longread: The rise of the TikTok 'content house'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

TikTok house

There’s been a fair bit of chat this week about the opening of a TikTok/social media content house (called the GOAT House) in south Dublin. But those influencers are taking their cues from a trend which started in the USA – here’s more on that.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

In 2014 members of an early collab channel called Our Second Life lived and worked together in what they called the 02L Mansion. The next year, nearly all the top talent on Vine moved into a large apartment complex at 1600 Vine Street. Soon after, YouTuber mansions were popping up all over the city. The Vlog Squad shacked up in Studio City, while Team 10, Jake Paul’s infamous YouTuber collective, rented a giant house in West Hollywood before eventually decamping to a mansion in Calabasas. Another group of YouTubers rented a $12 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills and deemed it the Clout House.