New 24-hour mental health information line launched to help people access services

A NEW 24-HOUR mental health phone line was launched this week to help people in need access services.

The Your Mental Health information line is a phone service members of the public can call any time of the day.

It is not a counselling service, but an information line to help point people to the correct mental health service for their needs.

Minister of State for Mental Health Jim Daly said for the first time in Ireland’s history there is a dedicated free phone line, 24 hours a day, based in national ambulance service to assist people accessing mental health services.

He said there are over 1,000 mental health service organisations, which can now be accessed under one number: 1800 742 444

When someone calls the phone line, a member of the team will tell the caller about:

the mental health supports and services available to you

how to access different services provided by the HSE and their funded partners

the opening hours of the services

Daly said over the last year, there has been a focus to improve accessibility to mental health supports through technology.

“My priority has been to continue to remove barriers to how people can stay informed about, and access the supports and services that are available to them and I am looking forward to seeing more of these digital innovations make a real difference to the people that need them the most.”

In another development, the recruitment of volunteers for a new national text based active listening service is also underway. The service will be launched later this year.

Jim Ryan, HSE Assistant National Director for Mental Health Operations encouraged people to be aware of those around them.

“Starting a simple conversation can have a massive impact on someone who may be struggling. There is a wealth of information on YourMentaHealth.ie. We encourage anyone who is concerned about their own or mental health or the mental health of someone they care about to visit the website to learn more,” he said.