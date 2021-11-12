#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 November 2021
Boy charged over violent disorder during incident at Howth Junction Dart station

The teen is expected to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

By Jane Moore Friday 12 Nov 2021, 11:02 AM
A file photo of a Dart train.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A THIRD YOUTH has been charged in relation to a violent incident that occurred at Howth junction Dart station earlier this year. 

CCTV footage emerged showing a 17-year-old girl falling between the platform and a train after appearing to be physically intimidated by a group of juveniles on 1 April. She was helped back onto the platform by her friends and staff.

Investigating gardaí obtained directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and charged the boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor. 

He expected to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning. He was previously arrested in relation to the incident. 

It comes after two other youths charged in connection with the incident were granted bail with strict conditions. 

The pair, aged 16 and 17, were charged at Clontarf Garda Station and brought before Judge Paul Kelly in separate Dublin Children’s Court hearings.

They were ordered to appear again in December for a preliminary hearing to decide their trial venue.

The younger boy is accused of assault causing harm to the girl at Howth junction station and violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence with two others, causing another person to fear their safety.

The 17-year-old is accused of the violent disorder offence only.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

