Yuno energy becomes third company to freeze prices after raising them earlier this year

ELECTRICITY AND GAS provider Yuno Energy has announced a price freeze for its customers this winter, becoming the third company to do so this year.

The announcement comes after the company increased its prices in May.

Yuno Energy said the freeze would apply to its roughly 100,000 electricity and gas customers. It is the second year in a row the company has done so.

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The company said it had made the decision “despite wholesale gas prices more than doubling since February to their highest level since the 2022 energy crisis, amid concerns over European gas supplies this winter”.

Energy prices have remained high following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and have spiked again this year due to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Margaret O’Connor, managing director of Yuno Energy, said the company is aware that energy costs are “a real concern for households, particularly heading into winter”.

“So we want to reassure customers that they won’t face price increases from us.”

Yuno Energy now joins Prepaypower and Electric Ireland, which both announced winter price freezes after raising their prices during the summer. Both energy providers had also already increased their prices before announcing their freezes.