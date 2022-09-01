Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine says Russia bombed city housing nuclear plant

The shelling comes ahead of a planned visit by UN inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

By AFP Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 7:31 AM
18 minutes ago 1,009 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5854774
The shelling comes ahead of a planned visit by UN inspectors today
Image: PA Images
The shelling comes ahead of a planned visit by UN inspectors today
The shelling comes ahead of a planned visit by UN inspectors today
Image: PA Images

UKRAINE TODAY ACCUSED Russia of attacking a city housing Europe’s largest nuclear plant ahead of a visit by UN inspectors.

Since dawn, Moscow’s troops “shelled Energodar with mortars and used automatic weapons and rockets,” Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on Telegram, publishing photos of damaged buildings in the Russian-occupied territory with smoke spiralling above them.

“We demand that Russia stops its provocations and gives the IAEA access to this Ukrainian nuclear installation,” Orlov said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog.

A 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant later today.

“My mission is… to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi told reporters.

“We are preparing for the real work,” he said. “We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency.”

Screenshot 2022-09-01 07.20.07 Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, in Kyiv on Wednesday

UN inspectors vowed to continue their visit to the power plant in southern Ukraine today despite the shelling attack.

“We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago.. but we are not stopping,” Grossi told reporters as the team left Zaporizhzhia city.

“I believe was have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish.”

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie