Ukraine says Russia bombed city housing nuclear plant

The shelling comes ahead of a planned visit by UN inspectors today

UKRAINE TODAY ACCUSED Russia of attacking a city housing Europe’s largest nuclear plant ahead of a visit by UN inspectors.

Since dawn, Moscow’s troops “shelled Energodar with mortars and used automatic weapons and rockets,” Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on Telegram, publishing photos of damaged buildings in the Russian-occupied territory with smoke spiralling above them.

“We demand that Russia stops its provocations and gives the IAEA access to this Ukrainian nuclear installation,” Orlov said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog.

A 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant later today.

“My mission is… to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi told reporters.

“We are preparing for the real work,” he said. “We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency.”

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, in Kyiv on Wednesday

UN inspectors vowed to continue their visit to the power plant in southern Ukraine today despite the shelling attack.

“We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago.. but we are not stopping,” Grossi told reporters as the team left Zaporizhzhia city.

“I believe was have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish.”

