TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is among a number of world leaders meeting in Paris today for a high-stakes summit on Ukraine, which is expected to lay the groundwork for long-term security guarantees.

31 countries, including NATO allies, EU member states, and non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Norway are expected to attend.

The meeting is seeking to set out what security guarantees Europe can offer Ukraine once a ceasefire deal is agreed, including the possible deployment of military forces by a so-called “coalition of the willing”.

Speaking alongside Zelensky in Paris yesterday, Macron said this was now a “decisive phase to put an end to the war of aggression” waged by Russia against Ukraine as the United States under Donald Trump reaches out to Moscow in search of a deal.

France, the UK, and Ukraine are also said to be preparing a peace treaty to present to the US, likely to be discussed at the summit today.

Nations that support this agreement would form a “coalition of the willing.”

Zelensky said he was expecting “strong decisions” from today’s meeting.

“Now is definitely not the time to reduce pressure on Russia or weaken our unity for the sake of peace,” he said.

In a statement ahead of the summit, Martin said a “key component” of the gathering in Paris was to ensure that Ukraine is “in the strongest possible position” when entering negotiations.

“We will reflect on ongoing efforts towards a meaningful ceasefire, how we can support that ceasefire if and when it comes, and how we can contribute to bringing about a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Martin said.

He added that Ireland will continue to support Ukraine, including through an additional €100 million for non-lethal military assistance recently agreed by the Government.

“We are ready to play our part in supporting any ceasefire and peace arrangements, in full keeping with our policy of military neutrality,” Martin said.

“That could include Irish involvement in any mandated peacekeeping mission deployed in support of a ceasefire, or it could involve further training under the EU Military Assistance Mission in areas where we have particular expertise to offer.

“We want a safe and sovereign Ukraine and a stable and secure Europe.”

‘The risk of peace’

Speaking after a brief meeting with Zelenskyy yesterday, Macron said Russia must accept a 30-day ceasefire offered by Ukraine “without preconditions”.

He accusing Russia of still showing a “desire for war” and hailed Ukraine for having “taken the risk of peace”.

He also accused Russia of making “new conditions” and not responding to the ceasefire offer.

“Ukraine has clearly expressed to the United States its agreement to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, even though it is the victim of the aggression,” said Macron.

“We expect the same commitment from Russia.”

Today’s meeting comes shortly after Russia and Ukraine agreed on the contours of a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea in separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said these conditions of this ceasefire will be evaluated, and cautioned that a peace deal “won’t be simple”.

“It’ll take time, but at least we’re on that road and we’re talking about these things,” Rubio said.

No time frame for the potential peace deal has been given yet.

Additional reporting from AFP