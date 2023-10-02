Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 2 October 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Department of Foreign Affairs Zelenskyy and Martin in Kyiv.
# flow of aid.
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian victory 'directly depends' on EU support as he and Tánaiste meet in Kyiv
Martin and Zelenskyy met previously in July 2022 in Ukraine when Martin was Taoiseach.
488
0
15 minutes ago

Niall O’Connor in Kyiv

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has met with Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as the latter spoke to EU ministers about the importance of the bloc’s support for his country’s war effort. 

Almost 20 months on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said to ministers from the EU’s foreign affairs council that victory “directly depends on our cooperation”.

Martin is in the Ukrainian capital for the meeting of the EU’s foreign affairs ministers and earlier reaffirmed Ireland’s support for Ukraine

Martin again voiced his support for Ukraine’s bid to gain accession to the EU, with the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying today that, “Ukraine’s future lies within the EU.”

Martin and Zelenskyy met previously in July 2022 in Ukraine when Martin was Taoiseach.

Zelenskyy met with several of the EU ministers and his meeting with Martin held alongside foreign affairs counterparts from Romania, Italy and France. 

Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and prestented them with an award.

PastedImage-32399 Departmentof Foreign Affairs Martin alongside his foreign affairs counterparts. Departmentof Foreign Affairs

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said it was “really important to meet here today to show our solidarity with Ukraine.”

Read Next
Related Reads
Tánaiste reaffirms Ireland's support for Ukraine and lays roses for fallen soldiers in Kyiv

“This is a historic event because for the fist time ever the foreign affairs council is going to sit down outside of its current borders — outside the borders of the European Union — but within future borders of the European Union,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters alongside Borrell.

The meetings have taken place as questions around the future of financial support for Ukraine have been raised in the biggest single backer the United States

With reporting by Rónán Duffy and © – AFP 2023 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags