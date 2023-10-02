Zelenskyy says Ukrainian victory 'directly depends' on EU support as he and Tánaiste meet in Kyiv

Niall O’Connor in Kyiv

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has met with Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as the latter spoke to EU ministers about the importance of the bloc’s support for his country’s war effort.

Almost 20 months on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said to ministers from the EU’s foreign affairs council that victory “directly depends on our cooperation”.

Martin is in the Ukrainian capital for the meeting of the EU’s foreign affairs ministers and earlier reaffirmed Ireland’s support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Martin again voiced his support for Ukraine’s bid to gain accession to the EU, with the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying today that, “Ukraine’s future lies within the EU.”

Martin and Zelenskyy met previously in July 2022 in Ukraine when Martin was Taoiseach.

Zelenskyy met with several of the EU ministers and his meeting with Martin held alongside foreign affairs counterparts from Romania, Italy and France.

Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and prestented them with an award.

Departmentof Foreign Affairs Martin alongside his foreign affairs counterparts. Departmentof Foreign Affairs

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said it was “really important to meet here today to show our solidarity with Ukraine.”

Read Next Related Reads Tánaiste reaffirms Ireland's support for Ukraine and lays roses for fallen soldiers in Kyiv

“This is a historic event because for the fist time ever the foreign affairs council is going to sit down outside of its current borders — outside the borders of the European Union — but within future borders of the European Union,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters alongside Borrell.

The meetings have taken place as questions around the future of financial support for Ukraine have been raised in the biggest single backer the United States.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy and © – AFP 2023