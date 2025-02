WORLD LEADERS have begun to arrive in Kyiv today to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion, a show of solidarity amid a rift between Ukraine and new US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed three years of “resistance” and “heroism”.

“Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social media, adding: “I thank everyone who defends and supports it.”

“We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on social media with a video of her arriving in Kyiv alongside Antonio Costa, president of the European Council.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda have also arrived by train this morning.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a train station in Kyiv Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch what he called a “special military operation” set off the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Tens of thousands of soldiers – from both sides – and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, cities across the country’s south and east have been flattened and millions forced to flee their homes.

But three years after the West rallied behind Ukraine and Zelenskyy, Trump’s return to the White House has threatened to upend that coalition of support and has brought vital military and financial aid into question at a critical juncture in the war.

Russian troops are still advancing across the east and Moscow has been emboldened by Trump’s diplomatic outreach and his scepticism over long-term support for Kyiv.