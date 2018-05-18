The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/rokopix

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LUCAN: GardaÃ­ want to talk to two people in relation to the murder of Anastasia Kriegel.

2. #TEXAS: At least eight people have died following a high school shooting in Santa Fe.

3. #CALLOUS:Â Anger has been expressed at the erection of a series of white crosses â€˜symbolising a childâ€™s graveâ€™ along the roads near Letterkenny, Co Donegal.Â Â

4. #CALLINAN: The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan has given evidence to the Disclosures Tribunal today.

5. #CROKE PARK CHASE: A man has appeared in court after being pulled over following a high speed chase near Croke Park as last nightâ€™s Rolling Stones concert came to an end.