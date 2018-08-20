This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all you need to know this Monday morning.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 20 Aug 2018, 9:01 AM
shutterstock_755955925 Source: Shutterstock/Beats1

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOMECOMING: The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will host the homecoming of the county’s triumphant All Ireland-winning hurlers this evening.

2. #CAO: 50,000 students are receiving their CAO offers today – here’s the points breakdown.

3. #SHAKE IT OFF: Taylor Swift’s Croke Park concerts earlier this year had the highest Garda bill for the policing of an event in 2018.

4. #LOMBOK: Another earthquake has struck the Indonesian island, killing 10.

5. #CRUMLIN: A man in his 60s has died after a stabbing incident in Dublin.

6. #BUNDORAN: A man in his 20s has been released from Garda custody following a fatal crash that killed two people in Donegal at the weekend.

7. #PROTECTION OF MINORS: The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin says the Pope needs a better and larger team in place to protect children from abuse, the Irish Times reports.

8. #OPINION: Ireland’s decision to prohibit genetically modified crops doesn’t make sense, according to two eminent plant biotechnologists.

9. #BREXIT: Most businesses are very worried about Brexit, but only a small number have a plan for how to handle it.

