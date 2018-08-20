The 9 at 9: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Beats1

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOMECOMING: The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will host the homecoming of the county’s triumphant All Ireland-winning hurlers this evening.



2. #CAO: 50,000 students are receiving their CAO offers today – here’s the points breakdown.

3. #SHAKE IT OFF: Taylor Swift’s Croke Park concerts earlier this year had the highest Garda bill for the policing of an event in 2018.

4. #LOMBOK: Another earthquake has struck the Indonesian island, killing 10.

5. #CRUMLIN: A man in his 60s has died after a stabbing incident in Dublin.

6. #BUNDORAN: A man in his 20s has been released from Garda custody following a fatal crash that killed two people in Donegal at the weekend.

7. #PROTECTION OF MINORS: The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin says the Pope needs a better and larger team in place to protect children from abuse, the Irish Times reports.

8. #OPINION: Ireland’s decision to prohibit genetically modified crops doesn’t make sense, according to two eminent plant biotechnologists.

9. #BREXIT: Most businesses are very worried about Brexit, but only a small number have a plan for how to handle it.