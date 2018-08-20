This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 20 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ireland's decision to prohibit GM crops doesn't make sense'

Two eminent plant biotechnologists argue that the Irish government has made the wrong decision to opt out of growing GMOs here.

By Drs Eoin Lettice & Barbara Doyle Prestwich Monday 20 Aug 2018, 7:00 AM
45 minutes ago 3,367 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186927
Drs Eoin Lettice & Barbara Doyle Prestwich

TWO RECENT DECISIONS, one at a European level and one at national level, puts Irish agriculture at risk of falling far behind the rest of the world.

At a time when we should be focussed on building a robust agriculture system that can cope with global climate changes, we seem doomed to repeat the failures of the past and insist that farmers work with one hand tied behind their back.

Just last month, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that a novel plant breeding method known as CRISPR/Cas should be regulated in the same way as ‘traditional’ genetically modified (GM) crops.

The court ruled that: “organisms obtained by mutagenesis are GMOs and are, in principle, subject to the obligations laid down by the GMO directive”.

No credible scientific evidence for a go-slow

This, despite the fact that CRISPR/Cas is a phenomenally precise method of modifying genes – far more precise than traditional breeding or even GM technology. The regulations that govern the use of GM technology at EU level have served only to halt research and development on GM in Europe with no credible scientific evidence for such a go-slow.

Now, some would seek to use the same restrictive regulations to halt this new technology.

The court also ruled that only “certain mutagenesis techniques” will fall into this category.  This doesn’t make any sense as for decades plant breeders have been using mutagenesis to breed new crop varieties and it has a proven safety record.

We now have a newer mutagenesis technique at our disposal (CRISPR/cas) that can achieve the same results but in a much more precise way. With its ruling, the ECJ has effectively stymied research in this area, hampering the development of Europe’s bioeconomy and jeopardising food security.

We also note the Irish government’s recent decision to prohibit the cultivation of genetically modified crops in Ireland. As the rubber-stamping of an EU directive, this was heralded as “copper-fastening” Ireland’s GM cultivation-free status.

At odds with climate action

The decision, however, is completely at odds with Ireland’s obligations and ambitions for climate action and it is grossly misleading to equate “GMO cultivation-free status” with “green, sustainable food [production]” which is the basis for which the government recommended opting out of growing GM crops in Ireland.

This hijacking of the terms ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’ is not new but is disingenuous to say the least. Disallowing the cultivation of GM crops is not the pinnacle of sustainable food production that it is often trumpeted.

Gene-edited crops have the potential to cut climate emissions in agriculture and boost global food security. Their use in agriculture needs to be regulated but not by the draconian, moribund regulations that currently apply to GM crops in Europe. This is a new technology and such crops are far more ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’ than they are given credit for and their use should be explored as part of any sustainable food production system, even organic agriculture.

Reduce pesticide application

The advantages of cultivating GM crops are not insignificant: for example, their adoption has reduced pesticide application in agriculture by 6191 million kg worldwide for the first 20 years of their use (1996-2015). The technology has also reduced greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture equivalent to taking 11.9 million cars off the roads.

We cannot afford to be complacent in Ireland with respect to climate action and food production.  A report on 18 June highlighted how Ireland is ranked “second worst in EU for tackling climate change” and will not meet EU 2020 commitments thus facing substantial fines.

We will be discussing these and many other related issues at the congress  of the International Association for Plant Biotechnology (IAPB) which takes place in Dublin this week. The major international meeting will bring together scientists from over 50 countries to discuss and present the latest research findings in the area of plant biotechnology.

It offers a unique opportunity to bring the science of GM crops and biotechnology to the fore and to demonstrate the weight of scientific evidence on the safety and economic viability of utilising biotechnology in agriculture.

Dr Eoin Lettice is a lecturer at University College Cork, a member of the IAPB Executive and Treasurer of the IAPB. Dr Barbara Doyle Prestwich is a lecturer at University College Cork and President of the IAPB.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Drs Eoin Lettice & Barbara Doyle Prestwich

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    79,354  88
    2
    		Confusion among Dublin residents over widespread road closures for Pope's visit
    55,307  83
    3
    		British woman rescued 10 hours after falling from cruise ship in Croatia
    50,106  43
    Fora
    1
    		'Wake up, Leo: The housing crisis has made recruitment almost impossible'
    1,423  0
    2
    		Hedging a bet or starving startups of cash? The ins and outs of 'tranched' investment
    119  0
    3
    		'This is a critical quarter': Most smaller Irish firms still don't have a plan for Brexit
    29  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Galway v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling final
    127,350  81
    2
    		Champs at last! Limerick end 45-year wait for All-Ireland hurling glory
    42,863  122
    3
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Man United, Premier League
    37,698  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone's talking about To All The Boys I've Loved Before, your next Netflix must-watch
    45,050  0
    2
    		Elon Musk confirmed Azealia Banks was at his house waiting for Grimes after initially denying it
    12,752  1
    3
    		Madonna's shared some snaps from her boujee 60th birthday bash at a Moroccan palace
    5,942  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    EDUCATION
    The 25 bonus CAO points for Higher Maths has more than doubled participation
    The 25 bonus CAO points for Higher Maths has more than doubled participation
    50,000 students receive CAO offers today. Here's the points breakdown and what happens next
    'We have twice had to rebuild our village on the West Bank - now our school is under threat'
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    RIP
    Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    'Honestly, we are in a mess': Kofi Annan lashed out at global leaders in one of his final interviews
    Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie