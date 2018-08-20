Man (20s) released after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three

The scene of the crash

A MAN IN his 20s arrested connection with a fatal crash in Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.

The man had presented himself to gardaí following the incident that happened at around 3.25am Eastend in Bundoran.

A man and a woman in their 20s died after the car they were travelling in collided with a wall.

The two victims have been named locally as Conall McAleer and Shiva Devine.

Two other men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the collision are continuing to receive treatment at Sligo University Hospital.

Another woman in her 20s who was critically injured was being transferred to Beaumont Hospital last night.

The local coroner has been notified and postmortems will be carried out on the two deceased at Sligo University Hospital today.

Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station and investigating gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries.

The road at the crash site has been reopened to traffic.

Ederney St Josephs GAA paid tribute to the two victims in a statement on Facebook last night.

“The club [is] very saddened to hear of the death of Conall McAleer, a former youth player with our club,” the statement said.

Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family and friends at this tragic time, and those of Shiva Devine who was also tragically killed.

“We also wish all those injured in the accident a full and speedy recovery.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.