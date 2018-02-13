The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/S_Photo

1. #MOUNTJOY: TheJournal.ie was given exclusive access to the Dublin prison.

2. #SKY HIGH RENTS: Dublin rents are now €380 higher a month than at the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

3. #M8 CLOSED: The southern motorway is closed in both directions this morning following two separate collisions.

4. #SOUTHAMPTON: Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a six-week-old baby in the English city.

5. #DONEGAL TUESDAY: Gardaí have advised students to be ‘streetwise’ ahead of the unofficial event.

6. #FATWA: The Islamic Centre of Ireland has issued a fatwa against female genital mutilation.

7. #COURTS: The parents of a boy who missed 243 days of school in three years have failed to turn up for court.

8. #FOOT IN MOUTH: US journalist Katie Couric has apologised for saying that the Dutch excel at the Winter Olympics as skating is an ‘important mode of transport’.

9. #BARNABY JOYCE: The married Australian deputy prime minister is under fire for reportedly giving his pregnant girlfriend a series of government jobs.