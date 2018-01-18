The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STORMONT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is expected to announce a new phase of fresh talks to get the Northern Ireland Executive up and running later today.

2. #CRAUGHWELL: Presidential hopeful Senator Gerard Craughwell has defended sending a note to councillors in which he gave them advice on how to “maximise allowable expenses”.

3. #FAKE NEWS: Donald Trump has faced serious backlash after he revealed the winners of his ‘Fake News Awards’ last night.

4. #WEATHER: North-eastern counties are facing another day of wintry weather as a Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for the area.

5. #JAILED: A Laois man who injured two gardaí by driving dangerously while trying to get away from a drugs bust has been jailed for five years.

6. #BED SHORTAGES: A Department of Health junior minister has said the absence of post-op beds means life-saving surgeries are being delayed or in some cases being cancelled.

7. #DOLORES O’RIORDAN: A postmortem on Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is due to take place today, according to The Irish Times. Munster Rugby has also confirmed that she will be remembered in song at Thomond Park on Saturday.

8. #KAZAKHSTAN: A bus accident in Kazakhstan has killed 52 people according to local officials.

9. #CALIFORNIA: The California couple arrested on suspicion of torture are due in court today after police discovered they were holding their 13 children captive in their home, according to RTÉ.