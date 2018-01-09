  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Only a third of Irish nurses have had the flu jab and the cold snap is to continue for the week – it’s the 8 at 8.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 6,988 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Volosina
Image: Shutterstock/Volosina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #JAB AND DODGE: Just one third of hospital nurses have had the flu jab despite campaigns launched by the HSE.

2. #WASTERS: Ireland’s increasing levels of plastic waste are about to hit emergency levels – and we’ve nowhere to send it.

3. #MIDDLE EAST: Simon Coveney is to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since he criticised the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as its capital.

4. #CHARLETON: The Disclosures Tribunal was back yesterday – and it was a very important session.

5. #NO ROOM: Fine Gael councillor Paddy Smyth argues that there’s not enough space for private cars, taxis, buses, cyclists and trams in Dublin city.

6. #WHO? ME?: Special counsel Robert Mueller has expressed interest in speaking with Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

7. #COOLING TENSIONS: North and South Korea had their first official talks in more than two years.

8. #STILL BALTIC: It’s been a fierce cold start to the year and it’s going to stay that way up until the end of the week.

9. #RELEASED: A second man arrested in relation with the murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson has been released without charge.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

