The 8 at 8: Thursday

1. #PKDEBATE: Presidential candidate Peter Casey doubled down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate last night.

2. #THE CANDIDATE: Speaking on TheJournal.ie’s The Candidate podcast, Liadh Ní Riada said bullying “was a problem” in Sinn Féin and was partly about age.

3. #NO PROGRESS: The Irish backstop impasse continues to haunt Theresa May as EU leaders nixed a November special Brexit summit.

4. #DUTY OF CARE: The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland has called for the flu jab to made mandatory for frontline healthcare workers.

5. #ERROR: The prosecution has admitted to a new error in its case against Harvey Weinstein.

6. #ILLNESS BENEFIT: Families are being forced to dip into Christmas funds as delays in Illness Benefit payments continue.

7. #FUTURE LAB: The advance of cashless tech is not just about ease, it’s also about millenials dispelling notions.

8. #NAPD: There’s an “unfair divide between haves and have-nots” as teacher shortages are forcing some students to turn to grind schools.