Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Hereâ€™s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 8:45 AM
Image: Lisovskaya Natalia via Shutterstock
Image: Lisovskaya Natalia via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASSAULTS: Multiple allegations ofÂ assault have been made against residents and care staff in disability services in Ireland, according to documents released toÂ TheJournal.ie.

2. #NORTH KOREA: US Secretary ofÂ State Mike Pompeo has called for pressure to be maintained onÂ NorthÂ KoreaÂ as a UN report warned Pyongyang is circumventing tough sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons programme.

3. #ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwean president EmmersonÂ Mnangagwa has called for unity in the wake of allegations his election victory was tainted by fraud.

4. #VAT HIKE: The 9% VAT rateÂ is likely to be scrapped for larger hotels in Octoberâ€™s Budget.

5. #WELFARE: Social Welfare inspectorsÂ last week conducted around 1,000 inspections of employers in Dublin city to make sure they were complying with employment law.

6. #SPYCAM PORN: The number of spycamÂ crimes in South Korea surged to 6,500 last year.

7. #POPE: A crack securityÂ team which protects the Pope in the Vatican will be making its way to Dublin to ensure the safety of the pontiff.

8. #CITYPOST: A postal serviceÂ that sought to challenge An Post appears headed for liquidation after its creditors moved to wind up the company.

9. #BANK HOLIDAY: And, finally, if you have no plans for this weekend, donâ€™t worry. There are plenty of events happening around the country.

