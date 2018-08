The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASSAULTS: Multiple allegations of assault have been made against residents and care staff in disability services in Ireland, according to documents released to TheJournal.ie.

2. #NORTH KOREA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for pressure to be maintained on North Korea as a UN report warned Pyongyang is circumventing tough sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons programme.

3. #ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for unity in the wake of allegations his election victory was tainted by fraud.

4. #VAT HIKE: The 9% VAT rate is likely to be scrapped for larger hotels in October’s Budget.

5. #WELFARE: Social Welfare inspectors last week conducted around 1,000 inspections of employers in Dublin city to make sure they were complying with employment law.

6. #SPYCAM PORN: The number of spycam crimes in South Korea surged to 6,500 last year.

7. #POPE: A crack security team which protects the Pope in the Vatican will be making its way to Dublin to ensure the safety of the pontiff.

8. #CITYPOST: A postal service that sought to challenge An Post appears headed for liquidation after its creditors moved to wind up the company.

9. #BANK HOLIDAY: And, finally, if you have no plans for this weekend, don’t worry. There are plenty of events happening around the country.