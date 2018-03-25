The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORPORATE PROBE: The stateâ€™s corporate watchdog, theÂ Director of Corporate Enforcement,Â is to seek inspectors to investigateÂ Independent News & Media plc, the publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Herald and other newspapers.

2. #MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters marched in support of gun control in the US yesterday in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

3. #FRANCE:Â Mourners in Trebes will hold a mass this morning to pay tribute to the victims of Fridayâ€™sÂ deadly Islamist attackÂ - including policeman Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was hailed a hero for offering himself in place of a hostage.

4. #CIARA KELLY: Newstalk and one of its presenters, Dr Ciara Kelly, are being sued in the High Court by a medical practitioner concerning comments Kelly made on her radio show.

5. #TORY DEAL: A mediatorâ€™s suggestion has ended a long-running row about the Tory Island ferry service.Â His series of recommendations were passed by the islanders yesterday.

6. #LONG DISTANCE:Â The first direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touched down in Heathrow this morning after a little over 17 hours. Itâ€™s theÂ worldâ€™s third-longest passenger flight and the first ever regular service to connect the two continents directly.

7. #THE LUCKY TICKET: There was oneÂ winner of last nightâ€™s â‚¬5.6 million Lotto jackpot.Â The main prize hadnâ€™t been won since 21 February, meaning the amount on offer increased in recent weeks. Here are the numbers.

8. #THE OUTLOOK: Itâ€™s set to be a fine, dry day today with plenty of sunshine in the early afternoon, Met Ã‰ireann says. The longer-term forecast is for a return to colder conditions by the end of the week, with some wintry showers possible.

9. #THE TIME: Yes, weâ€™re certain itâ€™s time to post the 9 at 9 (we checked a few times though). The clocks went forward overnight.

- Comments are off as legal proceedings are under way in one of the pieces includedÂ