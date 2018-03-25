  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours

Qantas’ 14,498km journey from Perth to London is the world’s third-longest passenger flight.

By AFP Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 7:37 AM
26 minutes ago 2,728 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3922774

THE ‘KANGAROO ROUTE’ from Australia to Britain became a shorter hop this morning when the first direct passenger service arrived in London from Perth.

Qantas’ 14,498 kilometre journey from the southwestern city to London is the world’s third-longest passenger flight, the Australian carrier said, and the first ever regular service to connect the two continents directly.

Captained by Lisa Norman, it was also longest Boeing Dreamliner flight in the world.

The new link is part of Qantas’ ambitious plans, unveiled over the past two years, to add ultra long-haul flights to its global schedules.

This will eventually include non-stop flights from Australia’s eastern seaboard to Europe in an effort dubbed ‘Project Sunrise’.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce last year said such flights were “the last frontier of global aviation … the antidote to the tyranny of distance and a revolution for air travel in Australia”.

The world’s second-oldest airline operated its first ‘Kangaroo Route’ service, from Sydney to London, in 1947, when it took four days and nine stops.

Joyce called the new Perth-London service a “game-changing route”.

Tourism officials hope the shortened travelling time will open up Australia’s less-populated west coast to more domestic and international visitors.

A key concern for the Australian airliner has been beefing up comfort levels for the ultra-long journey, so passengers can enjoy improved air quality, lower cabin noise and reduced turbulence.

It is not the first time Qantas has undertaken a direct flight from Australia to Europe.

The carrier in 2015 flew a one-off charter service from Perth to Istanbul to take Australians to Turkey’s Gallipoli to mark a centenary since troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) fought there in World War I.

Qantas also flew one non-stop passenger flight from London to Sydney in 1989 with a Boeing 747.

Some of the world’s longest non-stop international flights include Qatar Airways’ 14,535-kilometre Doha-Auckland service, Emirates’ Dubai-Auckland 14,200-kilometre service, United Airlines’ 14,000-kilometre Los Angeles-Singapore journey and Qantas’ 13,800-kilometre Sydney-Dallas route.

- © AFP, 2018 with reporting from Daragh Brophy 

Read: ‘Fast ferry’ service for Tory Island ends long-running row >

Read: There was one winner of last night’s €5.6 million rollover Lotto jackpot >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
74,356  52
2
How Ireland lost 25 minutes because of a British law passed after the 1916 Rising
37,701  48
3
Poll: Do you think supermarkets should reduce plastic packaging?
32,668  130
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest hotelier says Dublin needs to 'grow up like other European cities'
534  0
2
This Irish man sees thousands of startup pitches a year - here's how to get his attention
199  0
3
How to successfully sell your business in 10 steps
133  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cuala vs Na Piarsaigh, All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay
42,774  18
2
Cuala land four late scores to retain All-Ireland club title in thrilling fashion against Na Piarsaigh
20,664  45
3
Munster confirm Keith Earls suffered knee ligament damage at Twickenham
18,593  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
Julian Benson won over Late Late Show viewers with his frank and positive chat about life with CF
14,410  1
2
Dermot Bannon said he has 'no regrets' about his gas appearance on Blind Date in the 90s
10,230  1
3
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pretty grossed out by a prosthetic foot in Belfast yesterday
10,003  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
FRANCE
'He gave his life for another': Policeman killed in supermarket siege was decorated for his bravery in Iraq
'He gave his life for another': Policeman killed in supermarket siege was decorated for his bravery in Iraq
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
COURT
Hooded Man: 'They asked me to count to ten; I refused in case I couldnât do it'
Hooded Man: 'They asked me to count to ten; I refused in case I couldn’t do it'
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie