Friday 13 April, 2018
Poll: Would you make use of an adults-only café?

Tipperary entrepreneur Alan Andrews is set to open Ireland’s first ‘adults only’ coffee shop, the Old Barracks Café.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 13 Apr 2018, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Collin Quinn Lomax
Image: Shutterstock/Collin Quinn Lomax

A CO TIPPERARY entrepreneur is shortly to open what is believed to be Ireland’s first ‘adults only’ café.

Alan Andrews told the Limerick Leader that, in his opinion, all adults “are entitled to a bit of me time”, hence the idea for his forthcoming venture the Old Barracks Café, which will be set on the site of Andrews’ existing roastery business in Birdhill.

But do you agree? Is peace and quiet of enough importance to you that a space without children is one you’d frequent?

We’re asking: Would you make use of an adults-only café?


Poll Results:





