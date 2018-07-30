Amphetamines worth half a million seized with help of detector dog Defor

A MAN IN his forties was arrested earlier today at Rosslare Europort after Revenue officers seized over 36kgs worth of drugs with the help of Defor the detector dog.

The drugs which are suspected to beÂ amphetamines, have an approximate street value of â‚¬545,000.

The discovery was made when an Irish registered truck was selected for scanning,Â as a result of routine profiling.

The drugs were discovered in the cab of the vehicle, with the assistance of Defor.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken toÂ Wexford Garda Station.

Source: Revenue

In a separate incident on Saturday, Revenue officers seizedÂ â‚¬6,800 in cash after a caravan was stopped and searched as it arrived inÂ RosslareÂ on a ferry from Fishguard, Wales.

The money was foundÂ hidden in the floor of the caravan with the assistance of Revenue Detector Dog Flynn.

Revenue officers seized the cashÂ suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

A man in his 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Last night, in WexfordÂ District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Gerard Haughton following the seizure on Saturday.

If you know someone is evading or involved in smuggling, you can report it by contacting Revenueâ€™s Confidential Freephone:Â 1800 295 295.