Second boy charged with murder of Ana Kriegel remanded in custody until August

Ana Kriegel Source: Photo released by the Kriegel family

THE SECOND 13-YEAR-OLD charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is accused of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May, contrary to common law.

He has been held in custody at the Oberstown detention centre in north Dublin since 12 July when he was charged.

He faced his third hearing before Judge John O’Connor at Dublin’s Children’s Court today.

The teenager was accompanied to court by his solicitor and his parents for the brief hearing in which he was remanded in continuing custody to appear again on 14 August next.

A book of evidence is being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At the boy’s first hearing on 12 July, Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon gave evidence of his arrest at the boy’s home that morning and being charged at Lucan garda station.

No reply

He had said the boy “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Special directions, necessary due to the boy’s age, had been obtained from the DPP, the court had been told.

Due to the nature of the charge the Children’s Court does not have jurisdiction to rule on the issue of bail.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her house in Leixlip at about 5pm on 14 May. However, she did not come home and gardai were alerted. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The co-accused, also aged 13, had already been remanded in custody on 25 May by the Dublin Children’s Court. He was the first to be charged with her murder.

Bail terms, however, were set by the High Court for him yesterday. He is due to appear again at the Children’s Court later this week.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

Comments are closed for legal reasons