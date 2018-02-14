Apollo House will soon be a thing of the past as demolition work begins

PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY for the demolition of Apollo House.

The 10-storey Dublin city centre building is now best known for an occupation by homelessness activities in late 2016.

As many as 35 people who had been homeless or sleeping rough were housed in the office block until the end of January 2017. The building has remained disused since.

A construction company has started clearing at ground level in advance of work taking place on the main block.

Once demolition is underway, Apollo House could be consigned to the history books within a month.