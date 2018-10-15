Five killed by floods in France after several months' worth of rain falls in hours

At least five people have been killed in the Aude region of France.

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in violent storms and floods in southwest France, a government official has confirmed.

It’s reported that the equivalent of several months’ worth of rain fell in the Aude region, which is near Toulouse, in just a few hours.

Alain Thirion, prefect of the Aude region, gave the death toll in a phone interview with 24-hour news channel BFMTV.

He said that some of the dead appeared to have been swept away by floodwaters.

He said one river rose by more than six metres, and that floodwaters were too powerful for the emergency services to get through in some cases.

It comes a week after two people died when several cars were swept away by flash floods in the country, which were also triggered by heavy rain.

Those storms were part of a weather front that moved across the Mediterranean Sea, killing at least ten people on the Spanish island of Majorca.

With additional reporting from AFP.