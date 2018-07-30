New 'Baby on Board' badges launched - for pregnant women on public transport

Source: Julian Behal Photography

A NEW CAMPAIGN has been launched seeking to get more commuters to give up their seat for pregnant people standing close by.

The â€˜Baby on Boardâ€™ badge campaign, a brainchild of Transport For Ireland (TFI), will see badges made available to expectant mothers so that they may give notice to their fellow travellers that theyâ€™d appreciate being allowed sit.

The campaign follows a successful pilot programme run on Irish Rail services in recent times.

The free badges, which appropriate the famous car sticker slogan seen around the world, are available at â€˜manyâ€™ public transport locations nationwide â€“ a list of said locations will be made available here according to TFI.

Further, expectant mums at 17 of the 20 national maternity hospitals will have the yellow badges given to them as part of the pregnancy information packs they receive at their first hospital appointment.

TFI reckons this will see the badge reach 90% of pregnant women annually.

You can expect a national advertising campaign across the airwaves promoting the badge in the coming days and weeks.