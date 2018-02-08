  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports

Violence flared in eastern Syria where the US-led coalition said it killed pro-regime fighters to fend off an attack on its Kurdish allies.

By AFP Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 9:55 PM
7 hours ago 10,472 Views 52 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3841967
American troops look out toward the border with Turkey from a small outpost.
Image: PA Images
American troops look out toward the border with Turkey from a small outpost.
American troops look out toward the border with Turkey from a small outpost.
Image: PA Images

BRITISH MEN BELIEVED to be members of the so-called Islamic State were captured today by Kurdish fighters in Syria, it’s been reported.

The two men formed part of a four-man “execution cell” of the terrorist organisation, and had dubbed itself “the Beatles” because of their British accents, according to the New York Times and the BBC.

All four men had lived in west London, and the men’s ages are understood to have ranged from their 20s to 30s.

They’re the last two members of the group to be captured; the group are understood to have been responsible for the murder and torture of dozens of hostages in Syria.

US officials said that the infamous Jihadi John was the ringleader of the group at one point, until he and the fourth member of the group were killed in 2015.

US-backed attack

Syrian regime jets pounded Eastern Ghouta today, sending the death toll for the four-day assault on the rebel enclave on the outskirts of Damascus soaring past 220.

Violence also flared in eastern Syria, where the US-led coalition said it killed at least 100 pro-regime fighters to fend off an attack on its Kurdish allies.

The clash marked a fresh escalation between Washington, which has threatened the regime over its alleged use of chemical weapons, and Damascus, which labelled the latest incident in eastern Syria a “war crime”.

The United States threw its support behind a United Nations plea for a ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta. “These attacks must end now,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

In Eastern Ghouta, which lies east of the capital and has been besieged since 2013, residents had no time to mourn their dead or treat their wounded from the previous day’s bombardment.

“These are the worst four days that Eastern Ghouta has ever gone through,” said Hamza, an overwhelmed doctor at the Erbin clinic who was treating wounded patients.

From 2011 until now, there has never been the level of bombardment we’ve seen in the last 96 hours.

The death toll mounted steadily throughout today, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights giving 75 civilians dead by the evening. Three died of wounds suffered on Wednesday.

Dozens of children

That brought to 228 the number of civilians killed since the regime launched a campaign Monday of heavy air raids on the area, which has an estimated 400,000 residents.

Among them were at least 58 children, the Observatory said.

“Children and teachers are terrified that at any moment they could be hit. The siege means there is nowhere for them to escape,” said Sonia Khush, Save the Children’s Syria response director.

There must be an immediate halt to the fighting and an end to the siege.

Moayad al-Hafi, a rescue worker, said his team was targeted as they were pulling bodies out near Erbin.

“As we were pulling out the children and the dead from under the rubble, they targeted us with five rockets – directly targeting us,” said Hafi, 24.

At least two civilians were killed in retaliatory rebel mortar fire on government-controlled areas of Damascus, according to state news agency SANA.

AFP correspondents said mortars were raining down on Bab Touma tonight.

Eastern Ghouta was one of several so-called de-escalation zones agreed last year by three of the main outside players in the conflict – Turkey, Iran and Russia.

Ankara announced today it would host a new three-way summit to revive efforts to end the war, which has killed at least 340,000 people and displaced millions since 2011.

Recent attempts to bring the conflict’s protagonists and brokers to the table have floundered, but the UN made a fresh call this week for conflicting sides to halt fighting.

The United States backed the plea but Russia – a longtime ally of Syria’s government – shrugged it off.

“That is not realistic,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at the UN.

US strikes regime forces

A US military official said the US-led coalition that still assists Kurdish-led forces in the hunt for surviving IS members in eastern Syria killed at least 100 pro-regime fighters overnight.

The US Central Command said the coalition acted in self-defence after pro-government forces moved on an area under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The SDF and the coalition targeted the attacking forces with air strikes and shelling after “20 to 30 artillery and tank rounds landed within 500 metres of the SDF headquarters location”, a US official said.

Syrian state media confirmed dozens were killed but appeared to deny the forces were army soldiers, describing them as “popular forces”.

Wounded fighters were taken to the military hospital in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor city, which is controlled by the government.

A reporter contributing to AFP saw at least six fighters there, lying on hospital beds in sparsely-equipped rooms.

The Observatory said the regime forces may have been aiming to capture of a key oil field and a major gas plant in an SDF-held area.

The Omar oil field, one of the biggest in Syria, had a pre-war output of 30,000 barrels per day, while the Conoco gas field had a pre-war capacity of 13 million cubic metres a day.

According to the Observatory, the forces that launched the attack on SDF positions were local tribal fighters loyal to Assad and Afghan Shiite militia fighting alongside the regime.

In a letter addressed to the UN secretary general, the Syrian foreign ministry said the attack “represents a war crime and a crime against humanity”.

It accused the United States of trying to set up permanent bases in Syria under the cover of fighting terrorism.

© AFP, 2018, with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Read: ‘I am not afraid of you’, sole surviving Paris attack suspect tells Belgian court

Read: German woman sentenced to death in Iraq for joining ISIS

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Snow forecast tonight as temperatures set to dip to -2
81,988  37
2
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
55,503  0
3
'We are trying to sound the alarm' - committee hears Public Services Card is a legal ticking time bomb
49,699  132
Fora
1
A well-funded Galway startup has poached a former Bloomberg exec to be its boss
260  0
2
These were the biggest hotel deals of 2017
256  0
3
A huge French company is taking over one of Ireland's biggest recruitment firms
248  0
The42
1
'I couldn't eat, couldn't sleep... I mean, f**k, I was in a dark place'
37,996  8
2
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
32,396  23
3
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
25,776  84
DailyEdge.ie
1
These women asked out the lads they fancy for Valentine's Day, and shared their replies on Twitter
10,154  2
2
Taylor Swift didn't hold back when it came to slagging Ed Sheeran's height
6,945  0
3
Someone made a complaint about an episode of Bridget and Eamon over its 'redhead discrimination'
5,662  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
US Vice President to be in same room as North Korean head of state - but 'no intention' for meeting
COURTS
Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody
Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Irish Rail appeals after passenger granted €16k in damages for false imprisonment
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
Family seek help in tracing a 55-year-old Cork woman who is missing
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
DUBLIN
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing
'You've to make sure you're 100%' - It's block by block for injured Dublin star McCaffrey

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie