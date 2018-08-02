This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CAO issues thousands of 'Round Zero' offers to prospective college students

A total of 4,738 offers have been issued today, before Round One offers are made to Leaving Certificate students on August 20.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 6,690 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4159235

ALMOST 4,000 PROSPECTIVE college students will receive ‘Round Zero’ offers from the Central Applications Office this morning.

A total of 4,738 offers have been issued to 3,909 applicants by the CAO today, before Round One offers are made to Leaving Certificate students later this month.

This morning’s offers have been sent to applicants who are not competing with students awaiting their Leaving Certificate results, as well as those assessed on other criteria.

They include graduate entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and access applicants, and applicants presenting with QQI FET/FETAC qualifications.

This year, 3,127 Level 8 offers and 1,611 Level 7/6 offers were made, and applicants have until 9 August at 5:15pm to accept them.

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan urged all mature, deferred, and other applicants to log in to their CAO accounts today to check if they have received an offer.

She added that failure to accept an offer by the reply date would result in the offer being cancelled.

To date, a total of 12,120 offers to 9,787 applicants have been issued by the CAO in Round A and Round Zero.

Round One offers will be issued next on 20 August from 6am, while Round Two offers will be available to view online from 29 August at 10am.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey wants to know why he was 'excluded' from Waterford meeting
37,656  74
2
Shane Ross defends proposal to give grandparents cash for helping out with childcare
37,205  138
3
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
35,521  36
Fora
1
Hainan Airlines is scaling back its Dublin-Beijing service only months after launch
2,126  0
2
Facebook has launched an inquiry into Irish contractor CPL after undercover revelations
254  0
3
FBD's profits have jumped - but an investigation into its CEO could act as 'a drag'
225  0
The42
1
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
63,041  48
2
'If you had said that I'd still be Arsenal's record appearance holder, I’d probably have had you locked up'
40,621  23
3
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford facing backroom rebuild as key coaches depart
22,669  18
DailyEdge
1
'Baying for blood': Bloggers Unveiled no longer wants to be involved in the page
20,033  3
2
16 reactions to Bloggers Unveiled that prove it should be on Reeling in the Years
9,199  2
3
Alexandra from Love Island says this Irish beauty product makes her look "like a Victoria's Secret model"
4,668  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FACEBOOK
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
'Bad' accounts like Resisters and Aztlan Warriors shut down by Facebook ahead of US midterms
COURTS
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
HSE
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie