  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chinese baby born four years after parents died in car crash

“He’s always smiling,” the baby’s grandmother said.

By AFP Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 4:08 PM
1 hour ago 9,623 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3954329
The couple was undergoing fertility treatments before the accident.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The couple was undergoing fertility treatments before the accident.
The couple was undergoing fertility treatments before the accident.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A SURROGATE MOTHER has given birth to a baby boy in China four years after his parents died in a car crash, Chinese media reported.

The deceased couple was undergoing fertility treatments before the fatal accident in 2013.

Their parents fought a drawn-out legal battle to gain access to the couple’s fertilised embryos, kept in a hospital in the eastern city of Nanjing.

The baby boy – nicknamed Tiantian (‘sweet’ in Mandarin) – was born on 9 December to a Laotian surrogate, The Beijing News reported Tuesday.

Surrogacy is illegal in China, forcing those who can afford it to look for potential options abroad.

Laos has become the latest impoverished nation in Asia to witness a flourishing but legally opaque commercial surrogacy industry after countries like Thailand, Cambodia and Nepal outlawed the practice in recent years.

“He’s always smiling. His eyes are like my daughter’s, but he looks more like his dad,” new grandmother Hu Xingxian told the state-run newspaper.

Hurdles

The grandparents had to clear several hurdles to transport the embryos out of China and prove the paternity and nationality of the baby once it was born.

“First we thought of using air freight, but none of the airlines were willing to take the thermos-sized bottle of liquid nitrogen where the four embryos were stored,” Liu Baojun, a surrogacy expert who assisted the families, told The Beijing News.

So the families decided to transport their precious cargo by road to Laos, where commercial surrogacy is legal.

The next problem was getting the baby back into China. Children born through surrogacy outside the country need to have a DNA test proving that one of the biological parents is a Chinese national.

To get around the issue, the Laotian surrogate mother was brought to China on a tourist visa and the families arranged for her to give birth at a private hospital in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The child was kept in the hospital for 15 days, until all four grandparents gave blood and DNA tests, establishing the baby was indeed their grandson and that both parents were Chinese nationals.

Debate

The landmark ruling that allows parents to inherit frozen embryos created by their children has triggered a wide-ranging debate on Chinese social media.

Dozens of commentators said it highlights the plight of parents who have lost their only child under China’s controversial one-child policy. Others discussed the need to legalise surrogacy.

“This is a family that is rich and capable. But, there are many others that have lost their only child. Shouldn’t the government offer them any support (for the price they’ve had to pay) for complying with family planning policies?” asked one commentator on Twitter-like microblog Weibo.

The three-decade-long restriction on family size was replaced by a two-child-rule in 2016.

Tiantian’s grandfather Shen Xinnan told The Beijing News that he will wait until the boy is “older and wiser” before telling him what happened to his parents.

“In the meantime we will say his mum and dad are living abroad,” Shen said. “We will definitely tell him what happened – what choice do we have?”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
92,506  50
2
Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison
54,759  9
3
Worker wins right to bonus which was revoked after she drove through a car park barrier to collect children
36,144  0
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
210  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
166  0
3
Mastercard is going on a recruitment spree for tech staff in Dublin
163  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
44,359  120
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
34,599  31
3
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
16,914  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish people gave some heartbreaking, some amazing, and some hilarious reasons for donating to Together for Yes
13,529  12
2
Vogue Williams accidentally revealed her baby's gender live on Cutting Edge
5,610  3
3
John Legend was quizzed about Chrissy Teigen, and he played an absolute blinder
5,510  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
Facebook has started giving Irish users tips to spot fake news
Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold
COURTS
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's Â£100k legal bill
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
GARDAí
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
DUBLIN
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie