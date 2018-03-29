  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 29 March, 2018
€35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon

It is believed the drugs originated from Chile.

By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 6:23 PM
By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 6:23 PM
29-03-18 - Cocaine (1) Source: Revenue

A JOINT OPERATION from Revenue and gardaí today led to the seizure of around 500g of cocaine in Roscommon.

The drugs were found after the search of a residential address in Ballaghaderreen as part of an “intelligence-led operation”.

The quantity of cocaine – worth around €35,000 – was found inside a box containing biscuits and coffee.

It is believed that the drugs originated from Chile.

A non-national man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí at the scene.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996, and investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said that anyone with information about smuggling should contact their confidential freephone on 1800 295 295.

