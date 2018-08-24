Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has stated that it has “serious concerns” over plans by developer, Harry Crosbie to add two storeys to his quay side home at Hanover Quay as part of his planned hotel development – a move which will also affect plans for a U2 visitor centre.

The planned addition of the two storeys by Crosbie forms a vital part of his plans to convert his home into a luxury four star 19 bedroom hotel.

However, in putting the plan on hold, the council has pointed out that the building opposite to 9 Hanover Quay has residential units at upper floor levels and it is considered “that a four storey building at this location may have a detrimental impact regarding the blocking of natural light penetration into these units and the overshadowing of these dwellings”.

The council states that given the surrounding urban form and context, the applicant is invited to reassess and explore options regarding the reduction of the proposed development, from four storeys to three storeys.

The planned hotel is adjacent to the planned U2 visitor centre and the council planners have also put on hold that scheme over height concerns.

In seeking further information on the planned U2 centre, the council has stated that it has serious concerns regarding the height of the proposed building and its impact on the building, directly to the north of the scheme, which is currently under construction.

In relation to the Crosbie hotel plan, the council planner in the case has stated on balance, the proposed relaxation of the zoning objectives for the area to accommodate a hotel, restaurant and private residence “could be viable in this instance to ensure the long term viability and character of the existing structure and help contribute to the animation and vitality of the locality”.

The planner stated that Hanover Quay and the surrounding area is characterised by residential, commercial/office and entertainment/cultural uses.

The planner stated: “The proposed re-use of the existing building is considered acceptable in principle and is likely to add to the enlivenment of the street and add of this vibrant mixed use area.

“The proposed restaurant at ground floor level and hotel rooms above is also likely to provide daytime and evening use and the proposed hotel rooms will add to the social infrastructure in the city.”

The planning application will become ‘live’ once the response to the further information request has been lodged with the Council.

The Crosbie plan is being opposed by the Grand Canal Docks Residents Association (GCDRA) and a local property management company representing the views of 300 members comprising of private, residential, social housing, commercial offices and retail.

In a strongly worded objection lodged with the Council by chairman of the GCDRA, Marcus Reid claimed that “developing a commercial hotel on this site is not in the best interests of our members”.

Reid claimed that the plan “is the direct opposite of providing greater recreational amenity and open space in the general area”.

Reid also claimed that the plan will have a detrimental impact on the existing area.