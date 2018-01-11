The boss of Irish Rail is quitting and moving to Australia

David Franks alongside Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA.

IRISH RAIL BOSS David Franks is leaving the company and moving to Australia to take up a new job.

The national rail company confirmed in a statement today that he would leave in the coming months.

Franks was appointed CEO in February 2013. He’s leaving to take up “a new senior position in the public transport sector” in Australia.

“I want to thank David for his immense contribution to Iarnród Éireann over the past five years,” Chairman of Irish Rail Frank Allen said.

David has led Iarnród Éireann at a very challenging time for the company and has delivered significant improvements in safety, passenger growth of 24%, and new customer-focused systems and processes.

These changes will benefit the company for many years to come.

His departure comes amid a dispute with drivers over pay and productivity that saw union members at Siptu and the NBRU reject a Labour Court recommendation yesterday.

There were further industrial relations problems before Christmas, as unions threatened to go on strike on three dates in November and December, including the day of a World Cup soccer play-off. The strikes were later averted.

The Irish Rail board will start the process of recruiting a new CEO shortly, today’s statement said.